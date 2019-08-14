Embraer -3.2% seeing loss in 2019

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) swung to a $7.2M profit in Q2, as higher revenue at its executive jets business helped offset lower commercial jet sales.

The company, however, does not see itself posting a profit by the end of the year, reaffirming previous guidance (it also posted a loss in 2018).

Embraer's recent struggles have raised questions about results in the future because it's in the midst of selling 80% of its commercial aviation division, historically its most profitable, to Boeing.