Embraer -3.2% seeing loss in 2019

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) swung to a $7.2M profit in Q2, as higher revenue at its executive jets business helped offset lower commercial jet sales.
The company, however, does not see itself posting a profit by the end of the year, reaffirming previous guidance (it also posted a loss in 2018).
Embraer's recent struggles have raised questions about results in the future because it's in the midst of selling 80% of its commercial aviation division, historically its most profitable, to Boeing.
ERJ -3.2% premarket
Now read: Luckin Coffee -5% after earnings miss »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox