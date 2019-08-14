Performance Food Group beats after strong Vistar results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reports case volume was up 9.2% in FQ4.

Sales in the Vistar business were up 116.4% to $1.9B, driven by strong case sales growth in the segment's theater, vending and retail channels and as a result of recent acquisitions.

Foodservice sales rose 7.4% to $4.0B.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 16.0% during the quarter to $157M, led by a strong performance for the Vistar business. Adjusted EPS was 32.1% higher to $0.70.

Looking ahead, Performance Food Group anticipates FY 20 EPS growth of +4% to +10% vs. +12% consensus. Adjusted EBITDA growth of +9% to +13% is expected vs. +13% consensus.

