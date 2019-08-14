WeWork files for its IPO

WeWork (VWORK) files to list under the ticker "WE" with no listing exchange specified and an initial registration amount of $1B, likely a placeholder. WeWork had filed confidentially in April.

The multi-class structure leaves the majority of the voting stock with CEO Adam Neumann.

For the six months ending June 30, WeWork reports a $4.15 loss per share on $1.53B in revenue.

Members totaled 527K, up 90% Y/Y. Long-term lease obligations totaled $17.9B.

Bloomberg previously reported that WeWork is looking to raise $3.5B in the listing. The company was recently valued at $47B after SoftBank's latest $2B investment.