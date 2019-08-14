Myriad Genetics down 26% after FQ4 miss

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) slumps 26% premarket on light volume in reaction to its fiscal Q4 results that were shy of consensus. Highlights:

Revenue: $215.4M (+11%); Molecular Diagnostic Testing: $196.9M (+9%); Hereditary Cancer: $119.0M (flat); GeneSight: $29.8M (-12%). Revenue pressured by lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening test.

Net loss: ($4.2M) (-129%); loss/share: ($0.06) (-130%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.41 (-5%).

Cash flow ops (full year): $83.7M (-28%).

Fiscal Q1 guidance: Revenue: $200M - 202M; EPS: ($0.02) - 0.00; non-GAAP EPS: $0.30 - 0.32.

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Revenue: $865M - 875M; EPS: $0.55 - 0.65; non-GAAP EPS: $1.80 - 1.90.

