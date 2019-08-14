Oil prices give back chunk of yesterday's big gains

Crude oil prices fall sharply in the wake of weak economic data from China and Europe and a rise in U.S. crude inventories, partly erasing yesterday's big gains; WTI -2.5% to $55.68/bbl, Brent -2.1% to $60.03/bbl.

Among the data, China reported a surprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-year low, and a slump in exports sent Germany's economy into reverse in Q2.

The American Petroleum Institute's latest weekly statistics showed U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose.

