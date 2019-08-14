Leerink likes Amarin in premarket analyst action

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) initiated with Outperform rating and $26 (82% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) resumed with Neutral rating and $28 (32% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) upgraded to Overweight with a $63 (36% upside) price target at Atlantic Equities.
Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) downgraded to Neutral with a $26 (16% upside) price target at JPMorgan.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) downgraded to Neutral with a $40 (10% downside risk) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares down 27% premarket on FQ4 miss.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) downgraded to Neutral with a $6 (120% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares down 4% premarket.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox