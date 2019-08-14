Crown Crafts beat estimates in Q1

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) reported net sales growth of 3.1% in Q1.

Gross margin rate improves 180 bps to 28.5%.

Operating margin rate expanded 400 bps to 6.9%.

“We are very encouraged by our strong start to the new fiscal year, and proud of the results we achieved in what historically has been our weakest quarter of the year. We are very pleased to report increases in sales, gross margin, earnings per share and cash on the balance sheet,” said E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In light of the previous years’ challenges, this quarter’s results indicate continued progress on our growth initiatives as well as our enduring operational strength and discipline,” Chestnut continued.

