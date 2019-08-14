Hochschild Mining 1H profit fell on lower silver prices

Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) reported lower 1H post-exceptional profit before income tax of $29.5M, down 23.5%, as average price of silver fell 7% that led to lower group production.

The company said that 1H had the second highest attributable production in the company's history with 245,325 GEO or 19.9M silver equivalent ounces, mainly due to strong performances from all mines especially at Inmaculada, where better than expected grades helped to deliver a record half-year of production.

Reported adjusted core earnings of $153.7M, beating consensus of $144M, according to J.P. Morgan analysts.

AISC was $921 per gold equivalent ounce or $11.4 per silver equivalent ounce up from $909 last year

The Company is maintaining its 2019 guidance for AISC at ~$960 - $1,000; expects Inmaculada's costs to rise in 2H due to timing in the execution of sustaining and development capital expenditure and lower production.

