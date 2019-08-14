TLT +2.0%, TBT -4.2% as 2-10 yield curve inverts

With the 2-10 yield curve inverting for the first time since 2007 and the 30-year Treasury declining to a record low, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rises 2.0% in premarket trading, and the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) sinks 4.2% .

The 10-year Treasury yield falls 11 basis points to 1.595% slipping below the 2-year Treasury yield of 1.604%, which is down 7 basis points.

Bond prices are rising as investors put their money into safer investments, pushing yields lower, and triggering a recession warning. Weaker-than-forecast Chinese retail sales and industrial production and a contracting German economy contributed to the narrative of a softer global economy.

The 30-year Treasury yield fell as low as 2.016%, a record low.

The inversion isn't unique to the U.S. The U.K. 10-year Gilt yield at 0.456% falls below the 2-year Gilt yield of 0.459%.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF STPP, FLAT