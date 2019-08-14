Department store sector rattled by soft Macy's guidance

Macy's (NYSE:M) falls after the department store operator lowers its full-year profit forecast.

The company guides for FY20 EPS of $2.85 to $3.05 vs. $3.05 to $3.25 prior and $3.07 consensus. Macy's says the EPS guidance doesn't reflect the fourth tranche of tariffs on goods from China. The company is evaluating the details of the tariffs and is actively working with its vendor partners and suppliers in China to help mitigate potential impact.

Macy's management points to a slow sell-through of warm weather apparel and the "accelerated decline" in international tourism as negative factors.

Shares of Macy's are down 12.25% premarket to $17.01. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is down 5.27% and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is off 3.85% in the early session. J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is 3.24% lower and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has peeled off 2.35% .

Previously: Macy's EPS misses by $0.17, shares tumble (Aug. 14)