Care.com +3.8% as BTIG becomes only bull

BTIG upgrades Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from Neutral to Buy with a Street-high $13 price target.

The firm says CRCM was "largely de-risked" following the steep pullback and notes that there hasn't been any recent bad press.

Analyst Marvin Fong writes that Best Buy has resumed using the Care@Work after a suspension, which makes the firm "incrementally more confident not only because of the vetting that was done, but the fact that BBY came back at all highlights how few alternatives there are for large- scale employers to provide back-up care."

