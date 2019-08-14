Contura Energy posts mixed Q2 results, cuts coal shipment outlook

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) +1.3% pre-market after reporting weaker than expected Q2 earnings but a solid beat on revenues while lowering its full-year coal shipment guidance.

Total Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $140.8M, compared with $83.4M in Q1.

CTRA cuts FY 2019 coal shipments guidance to 23.9M-25.6M tons from its previous forecast of 24.6M-26.7M tons, including met coal shipments of 11.5M-12M tons from 12.2M-12.8M tons due to softer market conditions, especially in Europe and South America; guidance for cost of sales is maintained.

CTRA also names former Alpha Natural Resources COO Jason Whitehead as its new COO, while current COO Scott Kreutzer will transition to a newly created position of Executive VP and chief strategy officer.

The company is reducing its board to five members from seven previously; CEO David Stetson is elected Chairman.