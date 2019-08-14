DelMar Pharma down 35% premarket ahead of equity offering pricing
- Nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) slumps 35% premarket on average volume ahead of its announcement of pricing for its public offering of stock and warrants. Investors are behaving like the offering will be heavily discounted.
- Yesterday's close was $1.62.
- Update: The company has priced its offering of 6.75M common shares and accompanying five-year warrants (exercisable at $1.00 per share) to purchase up to the same number of shares at a combined price of $1.00. Closing date is August 16. Shares are currently down 41% premarket on increased volume.