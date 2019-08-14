DelMar Pharma down 35% premarket ahead of equity offering pricing

Aug. 14, 2019 8:32 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)KTRABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) slumps 35% premarket on average volume ahead of its announcement of pricing for its public offering of stock and warrants. Investors are behaving like the offering will be heavily discounted.
  • Yesterday's close was $1.62.
  • Update: The company has priced its offering of 6.75M common shares and accompanying five-year warrants (exercisable at $1.00 per share) to purchase up to the same number of shares at a combined price of $1.00. Closing date is August 16. Shares are currently down 41% premarket on increased volume.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.