ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude oil futures contracts at Magellan's terminals in Galena Park and Seabrook.

The monthly auction process will allow customers who purchase an ICE Permian WTI crude futures contract, deliverable at Magellan’s East Houston terminal, the optionality to load that product directly onto a vessel at Galena Park and Seabrook dock facilities.

With the dock capacity rights to be auctioned through ICE’s WebICE platform, the initial auction is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2019 for physical delivery in November.