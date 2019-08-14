Neptune down 7% premarket on FQ1 results

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) fiscal Q1 results: Revenues: C$4.4M (-15.4%).

Net Loss: (C$6.5M) (-58.5%); Quick Assets: C$5.4M.

In Canada, near-term capacity constraints are expected to be resolved in September with the commissioning of ethanol extraction equipment, which should increase the capacity from current levels of 30,000 kg of biomass to 200,000 kg processed annually.

In U.S., the capacity of SugarLeaf plant is expected to reach 1,500,000 kg by the end of December.

Shares are down 7% premarket.

Previously: Neptune Wellness Solutions reports Q1 results (Aug. 14)