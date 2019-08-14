Ultragenyx teams up with GeneTx to advance Angelman candidate

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARE) will partner with privately held GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC to develop the latter's GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide, for the treatment of rare inherited nervous system disorder called Angelman syndrome.

Under the terms of the collaboration, RARE will pay GeneTx $20M upfront in exchange for an exclusive option to acquire the company at any time prior to 30 days after the FDA accepts the IND. It may extend the option by paying an additional $25M, allowing it to exercise the option at any time until the earlier of 30 months from the dosing of the first patient in a planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial (subject to extensions) or 90 days after the study results are available.

An IND should be filed with the FDA in H1 2020.