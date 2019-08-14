Akari's nomacopan Fast Track'd for HSCT-TMA; shares up 62% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) is up 62% premarket on robust volume in reaction to the FDA's granting of Fast Track status for Coversin (nomacopan) for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) in pediatric patients.

Fast Track provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

A pivotal study should launch next quarter.

Thrombotic microangiopathy is a very serious condition where blood clots form in the smallest blood vessels that can lead to kidney failure and death.