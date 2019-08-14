Meritor opens new facilities in India

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announces the opening of a new $36.5M axle assembly facility in India through its joint venture with Kalyani Group.

Meritor also opened a research and development center in Mysore, India.

The company says the new assembly facility expands Meritor India's production capacity by 25%.

"As our global business continues to grow, the new facilities in India will support Meritor's M2022 strategic plan to protect and grow our market-leading positions with best-in-class products and services," notes Meritor CEO Jay Craig.

Source: Press Release