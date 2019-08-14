Gevo shoots higher after signing aviation fuel supply deal

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +11.6% pre-market after entering a partnership with Air Total International to supply sustainable aviation fuel for use and distribution in France and other parts of Europe.

Gevo says it will initially supply Air Total sustainable aviation fuel from its facility in Silsbee, Tex., and later from its expanded Luverne, Minn., plant which is expected to be constructed over the next several years.

Air Total supplies the commercial, business and general aviation sectors at more than 300 airports in 72 countries on five continents.