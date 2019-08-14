Oppenheimer bullish on Farfetch with a long view
Aug. 14, 2019
- Oppenheimer takes a crack at Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) after the retailer's guidance sent shares lower last week.
- "While the faster-than-expected shift in FTCH's sales mix to 1P is weighing on margins, industrywide promotions prompted the company to increase promotions to protect customer cohorts," reads the firm's update.
- Oppenheimer says leading luxury brands now intend to limit online wholesale inventory over the next year to address excessive discounting. "While this is positive for FTCH in the long term, it will take several quarters for these policy changes to work through the industry," notes Oppy.
- Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Farfetch and takes the price target down to $25. Farfetch is still a consensus Outperform pick on Wall Street.
- Shares of Farfetch are down 3.25% in premarket trading to $11.61. Disappointing full-year profit guidance from Macy's is impacting a large swath of the retail sector.