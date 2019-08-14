WWE +1.2% as Rosenblatt starts at Buy

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 1.2% premarket after an initiation by Rosenblatt at Buy.

It's a good entry point after the stock fell 30%-plus from April, the firm says.

Sports streaming is "particularly attractive" in the new direct-to-consumer ecosystem, it adds, "because it must be watched live and has a core, loyal audience." And international TV rights renewals offers a positive catalyst in the months ahead.

Rosenblatt has set its price target at $85, implying 27.4% upside.

Meanwhile, while Wall Street analysts rate it Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and WWE has a Quant Rating of Bearish.