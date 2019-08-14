DAQO misses on revenue with weak production
- DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) -1.1% after reporting mixed Q2 results that beat bottom-line estimates but missed on revenue.
- Q2 polysilicon production totaled 7,151 MT, below the 7,200-7,400 MT guidance and the 8.764 MT from Q1.
- Polysilicon sales volume was 7,130 MT versus the 8,450 MT in Q1, and ASP was $9.10/kg compared to $9.55/kg.
- Management comment on miss: "The second quarter of 2019 was a challenging time for polysilicon industry as prices dropped to their lowest levels in history, particularly for multi-grade products. While prices for mono-grade products declined sequentially, they were relatively stable. We believe that polysilicon supply and demand will balance out and begin to improve when Chinese project developers begin to place orders by the end of the third quarter."
- The Q3 outlook expects total polysilicon production of 9,200 to 9,500 MT with a total production cost of $7.5/kg.