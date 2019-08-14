Rent-A-Center closes on Merchants Preferred deal
Aug. 14, 2019 9:24 AM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)RCIIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updates guidance to account for Merchants Preferred acquisition which closed today.
- The company sees full-year Acceptance Now revenue of $725M to $745M vs. $700M to $715M prior view. Total revenue of $2.62B to $2.67B is anticipated.
- Following the closing of the transaction, a net debt to adjusted Ebitda ratio of 1.0X to 0.7X is seen vs. 0.9X to 0.6X prior view.
- CEO update: "Merchants Preferred brings a proven technology platform, scalable infrastructure and a strong centralized retail partner support team that will enable us to execute against our growth goals in the over $20 billion virtual rent-to-own industry."