Australian High Court rules against Glencore in Paradise Papers fight
Aug. 14, 2019 9:25 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF), GLNCYGLCNF, GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) loses its bid to prevent Australia's tax office from using documents that describe some of its offshore financial arrangements, as its case was dismissed by the country's High Court.
- The documents were part of the "Paradise Papers," which detailed ways the world's wealthiest companies and individuals moved money through offshore tax havens to reduce their taxes.
- While the materials showed no suggestion of wrongdoing by Glencore, the company argued the documents were prepared by lawyers in Bermuda and therefore subject to legal privilege and out of bounds to the tax office's investigation.