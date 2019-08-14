II-VI -2.8% as targets come down after guidance
Aug. 14, 2019 9:25 AM ETIIVIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is off 2.8% premarket after analysts filed lower price targets in reaction to disappointing guidance in yesterday's fiscal Q4 results.
- Cowen and Benchmark each cut their targets to $53 -- still implying 34.6% upside. The guidance was disappointing, Cowen's Paul Silverstein says, but it's due to business pull-in and should be "transitory."
- And Benchmark's Mark Miller notes that guidance trailed an already seasonally slow quarter, but expects higher margins from growth in 3D sensing.
- Meanwhile, sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
