Tariff delay mutes Apple impact, says BofAML

Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) faces a "much lower" impact from the US-China trade war thanks to the tariff delay on some Chinese goods, including smartphones and laptops but excluding wearables.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan says the delay will help Apple avoid a price increase, especially for this fall's iPhone releases.

Mohan estimates the full 10% tariff would have caused Apple an annualized earnings hit of $0.50 to $0.75 per share. He notes that the products still under the September 1 tariff date represent a significantly smaller portion of AAPL revenues.

Mohan maintains a Buy rating and $240 price target. Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.