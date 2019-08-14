KKR mulls sale of U.K. life sciences testing firm LGC - Bloomberg

KKR (KKR -2% ) is consulting with advisers as it reviews its holding in LGC Group, a U.K. scientific measurement and testing company, which could fetch over GBP 1B ($1.2B) in a sale, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The process is in an early stage and KKR could decide to hold onto the company.

KKR acquired LGC from Bridgepoint in 2016. Since then, LGC has acquired Axolabs in 2017, adding analytical drug-development services, specialty reagents producer Berry & Associates in 2018, and a majority stake in Toronto Research Chemicals this month.