BT to delist from NYSE, terminate ADR program

BT Group (BT -3.1% ) is going to delist from the New York Stock Exchange and terminate its American Depositary Receipts program.

That's a move aimed at cutting reporting costs and complexity; the ADR program makes up about 2% of issued shares, and North American investors hold about 20% of BT's issued shares.

It will file a Form 25 with the SEC on Sept. 3, and expects the delisting to be effective after the New York market close on Sept. 13.

It's notified its ADR depositary, JPMorgan Chase, of its intent to terminate the ADR program, which should become effective Sept. 23.

The company will deregister its equity securities as early as possible, and subsidiary British Telecommunications will deregister its registered debt securities.