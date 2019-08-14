Banks, energy lead early stock market plunge

Stocks surrender all of yesterday's gains and more amid a raft of weak global economic data and a recession signal from the U.S. Treasury market; S&P -1.6% , Dow -1.7% , Nasdaq -1.8% .

Signs of a coming global recession that were overlooked during yesterday's relief rally can't be ignored today, as China reported its weakest industrial production growth in 17 years for July and Germany's GDP contracted in Q2.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note broke below the 2-year rate earlier this morning, a predictor of the last five U.S. recessions.

Currently, both the 2-year and 10-year yields are down 8 bps to a respective 1.59% and 1.60%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.76.

Each recession since 1980 has followed an inversion of the 10-2 spread at an average of 18 months later; on a related note, the 30-year yield fell to a historic low earlier, hitting 2.02%.

"The U.S. equity market is on borrowed time after the yield curve inverts," says Bank of America technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier.

European markets are plunging, with Germany's DAX -2% , France's CAC -1.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -1.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

Among U.S. stocks, the S&P energy sector ( -2.8% ) is leading the early decline as oil prices plunge, followed by the financial sector ( -1.7% ) amid the drop in U.S. Treasury yields; the utilities sector ( +0.1% ) is the only group trading higher.