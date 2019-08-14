CytoDyn's PRO 140 shows sustained effect in HIV study

Updated results from an HIV clinical trial evaluating escalating doses of CytoDyn's (OTCQB:CYDY -0.1% ) PRO 140 (leronlimab) showed sustained viral load suppression at ~one year.

Specifically, viral load suppression after 10 weeks of monotherapy was 68%, 94% and 85%, respectively, for the 350 mg, 525 mg and 700 mg doses. Six patients have experienced viral load suppression for three years and four are approaching the five-year mark.

The company plans to review the data with the FDA during an upcoming meeting.