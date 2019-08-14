Macy's carnage spreads far and wide across retail

The retail sector is being whalloped by weak guidance from Macy's and increasing talk of recession risk in the U.S.
Macy's (NYSE:M) CEO Jeff Gennette says U.S. consumers will have no appetite for price increases passed on from new tariffs in what looks like a broad warning shot that could apply to many retailers faced with a potential pricing conundrum around tariff costs. The company lowered profit guidance significantly even with President Trump delaying the tariff implementation until December 15.
Shares of Macy's are down 17.30% to a new multi-year low, while the list of retail chains and apparel manufacturers also in retreat includes Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -5.8%), Guess (GES -6.5%), Express (EXPR -6.8%), Gap (GPS -5.7%), L Brands (LB -7.3%), Children's Place (PLCE -3.4%), Ascena Retail (ASNA -7.4%), Dillard's (DDS -3.8%), Chico's FAS (CHS -5%), Michaels Companies (MIK -3.6%), Stitch Fix (SFIX -5.1%), Zumiez (ZUMZ -3.9%), TJX Companies (TJX -2.9%), ralph Lauren (RL -4.2%), Ross Stores (ROST -2.7%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -6.4%), Tailored Brands (TLRD -4.6%), G-III Apparel (GIII -5.9%), PVH (PVH -5.7%), Capri Holdings (CPRI -4.7%), Hanesbrands (HBI -3.2%), Levi Strauss (LEVI -4.7%) and Carter's (CRI -2.8%).
Target (TGT -2.9%) is also getting hit hard, while Walmart (WMT -0.3%) is holding up a day before earnings. Are investors looking at Walmart as a trade-down option if prices march higher?
