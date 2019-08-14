GE union members ratify new agreement

"GE is pleased that all of our unions have now ratified the 2019-2023 labor agreement, and we look forward to moving ahead under the agreement to continue to serve our customers," said Paul Lalli, head of labor negotiations for GE (GE -1.1%).
"We appreciate working with the leadership of all our unions to produce a package that provides employees with increased wages and improved benefits that are among the very best in the industry, while continuing our company's return to a position of strength."
There are approximately 6,600 GE employees represented by contracts with all seven of GE unions that are part of the Coordinated Bargaining Committee.
