ECB tells banks to speed up plans for no-deal Brexit

The European Central Bank chastises banks for not moving quickly enough to prepare for when the U.K. leaves the European Union.

"So far, banks have transferred significantly fewer activities, critical functions, and staff to euro area entities" than originally laid out in their plans for Brexit, the ECB said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, the ECB sees a risk that, as a result of the delays observed, banks will not be able to fully implement their target operating models within the timelines agreed with their supervisors," the bank said in a statement.

The ECB expects banks to honor their commitments, especially regarding the build-up of local risk management capabilities and governance structures.

"If plans are only partially implemented, this could have a negative impact on banks’ profitability," ECB said.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) falls 2.8% .

