Capstone scores grid connection standard in U.K.

Capstone Turbine (CPST -3.4% ) has announced that its Signature Series C200 and C1000, and C65 energy systems are the first microturbines to be certified to the United Kingdom Energy Networks Association G99 grid connection standard.

These standards emphasize the ability of distributed energy generators to support the grid during outage events and to protect the grid with proper disconnect responses and quality of power.

Grid operators are mandating compliance with the diverse national and regional standards prior to implementing new generators.