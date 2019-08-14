Gold catches new bid as 2-10 yield curve inverts

The bond yield curve inversion is triggering a new move higher in gold (GLD +0.4% ) and silver (SLV +1.2% ) following yesterday's precious metals selloff.

The inversion, which has predicted the last five U.S. recessions, "is reigniting fears of an imminent recession in the U.S. And gold is catching a bid off that," says TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.

"While we recognize that there might be quite a few risks for the bulls given that positioning is extended, we do see a robust price scenario for gold," Ghali says.

Among major gold miners: GOLD +0.1% , NEM +2.3% , KGC +1% , AU +2.1% , SBGL +2.8% , GFI +1.7% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, AGQ, SIL, PHYS, USLV, JDST, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, ZSL, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GLDI, OUNZ