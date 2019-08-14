TechPrecision down 8% post Q1 results

TechPrecision (OTCQB:TPCS -8.1% ) reported Q1 net sale growth of 6% Y/Y to $4.3M; and net income increased by 34.3% Y/Y to $220.78k.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 131 bps to 25.6%; and operating margin improved by 106 bps to 8.5%.

EBITDA increased by 13.2% Y/Y to $577k.

SG&A expenses were $741.4k (+1.5% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales was 17.1% up by 25 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.7M, compared to cash used $0.29M a year ago.

