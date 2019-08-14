Endeavour Silver issues 'positive' Parral project update

Endeavor Silver (EXK +1.4% ) is higher after reporting "positive results" from its exploration program on the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

EXK says it has completed 15 surface and underground drill holes and 462 underground channel samples in three blocks in the Sierra Plata mine on the Veta Colorada vein system.

Surface drilling highlights include 346 g/t silver over 9.6 m true width in hole VCS-02; underground drilling highlights include 332 g/t silver over 13.1 m true width in hole VCU-05.