CAE -12% weighed down by higher expenses

It's not a good day for CAE (NYSE:CAE) stockholders. Shares are down over 12% as the world's largest civil aviation training company reported a 11.4% fall in quarterly profit due to higher expenses.

Cost of sales rose 15.6%, while finance expenses more than doubled. The firm's selling, general and administrative expense also jumped 10% to C$113.3M.

As a result, net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$61.5M in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, from C$69.4M a year ago.

FQ1 results