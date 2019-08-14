Kinder Morgan unveils Houston Ship Channel enhancement projects

Kinder Morgan (KMI -2% ) says it will spend $170M to add product liquidity and enhance blending capabilities at its Pasadena and Galena Park terminals on the Houston Ship Channel.

KMI says the Pasadena improvements, which are expected to be completed by Q2 2020, are supported by a long-term agreement with an unspecified major refiner for 2M barrels of refined petroleum products storage capacity at the terminal.

The Galena Park project is supported by a long-term agreement with an unspecified midstream company and is expected to be completed in Q4 2020.