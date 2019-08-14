Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+22.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.86B (+29.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, baba has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.