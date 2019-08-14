Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.2B (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wmt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.

