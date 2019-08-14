J.C. Penney Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (-7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jcp has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.