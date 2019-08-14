Nvidia Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (-18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nvda has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 15 downward.