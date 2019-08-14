Upgrades, downgrades for CBS after Viacom deal

More analyst reaction to CBS and its deal to recombine with Viacom comes out mixed.

Bernstein's Todd Juenger yesterday could only shake his head, saying "What a shame." And BMO Capital Markets has downgraded the stock to Market Perform, from Outperform.

BMO's price target is $51, now implying 13% upside for CBS shares that have fallen 7.4% today to $45.11. Citi has cut its price target to $57, while Benchmark has trimmed to $68.

But BofA Merrill Lynch has upgraded CBS to Buy from Neutral, and raised its price target to $63 from $58.

Meanwhile, Fitch affirmed the company's BBB long-term issuer default rating, with a stable outlook. and Moody's placed CBS ratings on negative watch.