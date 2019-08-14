Applied Materials Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.53B (-21.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amat has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Applied Materials And Lam Research: GS Upgrades Speculative, Premature, And Unwarranted