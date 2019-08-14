Viavi Solutions Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.18M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, viav has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.