Fuel Tech down 6% after Q2 results miss

Fuel Tech (FTEK -6.5% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 24.5% Y/Y to $8.95M, reflecting lower revenues at Air Pollution Control segment.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 1,220 bps to 43.6%, reflecting the mix between APC and FUEL CHEM revenues recognized during the quarter.

APC segment sales were $4.8M (-42.9% Y/Y); and gross margin was 38.1% up by 1,340 bps .

Company says business development activity for APC business segment has been slower than anticipated during the first half of this year, as many of the contracts that they had hoped to secure have been delayed or canceled by the end customer and in a couple of select cases lost to competing bids.

FUEL CHEM segment sales were $4.1M (+20.6% Y/Y); and gross margin 49.9% up by 210 bps.

SG&A expenses were $4.45M (-6.5% Y/Y) and as percentage of revenues 49.8%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA loss was $0.5M, compared to a loss of $1.1M in Q2 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations was $2.8M, compared to $3.47M a year ago.

