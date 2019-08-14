ZTO Express Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $780.71M (+23.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zto has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.