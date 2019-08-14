MGT Capital Investment jumps 21% as Q1 loss narrows

Among a sea of red in stock markets today, MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI) rises 21% after filing its 10-Q for Q1 2019.

Q1 net loss of $4.58M, or 2 cents per share, narrowed from a loss of $6.51M, or 10 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Matches the sole analyst estimate for a loss of 2 cents per share.

Q1 revenue of $70K fell from $409K a year earlier, as it decided not to operate a majority of its crypto miners due to unfavorable economics of lower bitcoin prices and "increased difficulty."

Also corrects prior error in calculating fair value of its June 2018 note as of Dec. 31, 2018; the correction reduces the note's value by $566K to $1.29M from $1.85M, bringing stockholders' deficit at 2018-end to $1.31M vs. $1.88M previously.

On May 29, 2019, SEC served MGTI a third-party subpoena seeking documents; the company says it will respond in due course.