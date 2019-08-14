BAML positive on UPS' CFO hire

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees the CFO appointment at UPS (UPS -1.2% ) as significant.

"The decision to appoint Mr. Newman is notable, in our view, as UPS has typically drawn from its internal ranks for promotions to senior leadership, possibly indicating that the Board felt UPS would benefit from an outsider’s perspective," writes analyst Kenneth Hoexter.

"We think Mr. Newman’s experience with Pepsi should leave him well-positioned to transition into the role given its complex logistics operations. We believe any strategic disruption would likely be limited, as Mr. Peretz will remain with UPS through December to oversee the transition," he adds.

BAML has a Buy rating on UPS and price objective of $130 vs. the sell-side average PT of $121.88.